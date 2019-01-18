TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's military on Thursday (Jan. 17) held a large-scale anti-amphibious landing exercise on its west coast as tensions mount between Taipei and Beijing, reported CNA.

The live-fire drill, titled "Anti-Landing Operations" simulated the repelling of an attempted amphibious landing by the PLA on Jianan (甲南) Beach in western Taiwan. During the early morning drill, the Ministry of National Defense deployed naval, air, and ground forces to the virtual battlefield.

Braving rain and cold temperatures, about 1,000 soldiers were deployed at 5 a.m. after a Cardinal II UAV spotted mock PLA forces from forming a beachhead. Apache attack helicopters and locally made IDF jet fighters were then rapidly dispatched to hammer PLA forces trying to make a landing.



Apache attack helicopter firing missiles. (CNA image)

From the ground Thunderbolt 2000 missiles and M110A2 self-propelled howitzers were fired with great effect at Chinese forces massing on the beach. Next, rocket mortars, CM-33 armored infantry fighting vehicles, M109A6 self-propelled guns and M60A3 tanks, and sniper rifles delivered a coup de grâce to the tattered remnants of PLA fores trying to flee the hellish scene.

Of note, the Military News Agency utilized a high-speed camera to capture the Thunderbolt-2000 MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) in action. This was the first time images of the system in action during a military exercise had been released to the public.



Mirage fighter jets take off from Hsinchu Air Base. (CNA image)



Sniper takes aim. (AP photo)



M60A3 tanks. (AP photo)



M110A2 self-propelled howitzers. (Image from Military News Agency)



M60A3 tank firing. (CNA image)



Thunderbolt 2000 in action. (CNA image)



Thunderbolt 2000 in action. (Image from Military News Agency)

Videos of yesterday's live-fire drill released by Military News Agency: