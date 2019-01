BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Friday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Second Round

Garbine Muguruza (18), Spain, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Third Round

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 7-5, 6-1.