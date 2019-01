TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- One lucky ticket holder has won the NT$223 million jackpot for the Power Lottery in New Taipei City, announced the Taiwan Lottery on Thursday (Jan. 17).

According to the announcement, the lucky ticket was sold in the Mei Hung lottery store (美鴻發彩券商行) in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District and contained the winning numbers 08, 15, 12, 13, 07, 30 in the first section and 08 in the second section.

The exact amount of the jackpot is NT$223,526,545, according to Taiwan Lottery.