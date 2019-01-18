PHOENIX (AP) — In his demands that Congress set aside $5.7 billion for a border wall, President Donald Trump insists a physical barrier would stop heroin entering the U.S. from Mexico.

But U.S. statistics, analysts and testimony at the trial of drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in New York show that most hard drugs entering the U.S. from Mexico come through land ports of entry staffed by agents, not open sections of the border.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's 2018 Drug Threat Assessment says most heroin is seized at land crossings in California, and increasingly in Arizona.

Most drug shipments get to the U.S. in cars with heroin hidden inside frames and other parts of the vehicles and in tractor-trailers, mixed with legal imported items.