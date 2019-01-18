HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An appeals court has temporarily stopped the eviction of the widower of famed herbalist Adelma Grenier Simmons from her once-acclaimed Connecticut farm after agreeing to hear his case.

The state Appellate Court issued the ruling Wednesday, just four days before the deadline set by a lower court judge for 81-year-old Edward Cook to leave the Coventry farm and remove animals and other items. The court hasn't set a date for arguments.

Simmons and Cook were married for about four years when she died in 1997 at age 93. She was credited for helping popularize the use of herbs in American cooking and published more than 50 books and pamphlets.

A lawyer for Simmons' estate is trying to evict Cook, saying he's allowed the 62-acre (25-hectare) property to fall into disrepair.