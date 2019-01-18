NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix's post-apocalyptic survival film "Bird Box" is drawing criticism for using footage of a real fiery Canadian train disaster, but the streaming giant has no plans to remove it.

Netflix licensed the footage of the disaster from the stock image vendor Pond 5 and used it in "Bird Box" in an early TV news montage to set up its horrific premise.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Pond 5 says the footage "was taken out of context" and the company wanted to "sincerely apologize."

But a Netflix spokesman told the AP on Thursday that it wasn't planning to cut the footage, saying: "We will keep the clip in the movie." But the spokesman acknowledged that Netflix will be looking at ways to do things differently moving forward.