Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver dies at 83

By HILLEL ITALIE , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2019/01/18 00:08
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 1992 file photo, Mary Oliver appears at the National Book Awards in New York where she received the poetry award for her book

NEW YORK (AP) — Mary Oliver, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet whose rapturous odes to nature and animal life brought her critical acclaim and popular affection, has died. She was 83.

Bill Reichblum, Oliver's literary executor, says she died Thursday at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida. The case of death was lymphoma.

Author of more than 15 poetry and essay collections, Oliver wrote brief, direct pieces that sang of her worship of the outdoors and disdain for greed and other human crimes.

One of her favorite adjectives was "perfect," and rarely did she apply it to people. Her muses were owls and butterflies, frogs and geese, the changes of the seasons, the sun and the stars.