BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese military official says army intelligence have detained a man on suspicion that he crossed into Lebanon from Israel.

The two countries are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.

The official, who spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, gave no further details saying the man is being questioned and once they have information the army will release a statement.

Suspicion about someone crossing the tightly guarded border known as the Blue Line began to surface on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said: "Israeli army troops identified a break in the fence and signs that point to the suspicion of a person crossing the border from Israel into Lebanon. The incident is under investigation."