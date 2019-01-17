  1. Home
Maren Morris starts 2nd album with uplifting "GIRL" single

By KRISTIN M. HALL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/17 21:45
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maren Morris knew the importance of selecting the first single she released from her much-anticipated second record, but as soon as she heard the demo of "GIRL," the country singer-songwriter knew this was the song she wanted to lead off the album.

The new single touches on overcoming self-doubt and the pressure of comparison, which Morris said felt like a timely song. Morris wrote the song with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin and Sarah Aarons, who co-wrote "The Middle," the Grammy-nominated collaboration between Morris and EDM artists Zedd and Grey.

"GIRL" is also the title of her new headlining world tour, kicking off March 9 in Chicago. The tour will also hit several European cities.