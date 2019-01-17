  1. Home
Lawyers again urge ICC to release ex-Ivory Coast president

By  Associated Press
2019/01/17 21:31
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

Former Ivory Coast government minister Charles Ble Goude hugs his legal team at the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Nether

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo greets his legal team as he enters the courtroom of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherl

Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo celebrate outside the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Jan

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Defense lawyers are again appealing for the immediate release of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and an ex-government minister from detention at the International Criminal Court following their acquittal this week on charges of involvement in deadly post-election violence.

Thursday's filings are the latest salvo in legal wrangling between defense and prosecution lawyers over whether strict conditions should be imposed on Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude if they are freed to ensure they return to court. Prosecutors plan to appeal both men's acquittals.

Judges ordered the men released on Tuesday and again a day later after rejecting a prosecution request to impose strict conditions on their freedom. On Wednesday night prosecutors asked for the release to be suspended while an appeal on the issue is heard.