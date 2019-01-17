TAIPE (Taiwan News) — A new international art fair entitled "Taipei Dangdai" has curated artworks from 90 galleries around the world and is currently showcasing them in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center until Jan. 20.



Inside Taipei Dangdai (Taiwan News image)

Taipei Dangdai exhibits the latest contemporary art movements across the globe through a collection of sculptures, paintings, installations and more. Curators hope it can act as a bridge to connect the general public with the oft-regarded out-of-reach art world.

The works from the 90 local, regional and international galleries are exhibited across four different fair sectors. One of the main highlights of the three-day exhibition is the multi-disciplinary Ideas Program that brings creative minds and cultural figures from the art world together to discuss how artistic expression exists in the wider world.



Magnus Renfrew, Fair Director of Taipei Dangdai (Taiwan News image)

According to Fair Director Magnus Renfrew, "Taipei Dangdai has its commercial value and that is important. That is also why it attracted galleries, collectors, artists and amazing works to come here. Also, we want to be the bridge between the art and the public, so the event is opened until Jan. 20. Besides, the 'Salon sector' is where all the galleries will present one piece of artwork priced below US$8,000.”

In addition to presenting gallery-goers with static paintings and sculptures, Taipei Dangdai exhibits a number of dynamic, interactive large-scale installations.

The three-day event, and the Ideas Program discussion forum, celebrate Taiwan-based cultural figures and Taipei's dynamic art scene. The themes of ‘Past’, ‘Present’ and ‘Future’ are to be discussed by experts at the event.

Taipei Dangdai takes place from Jan. 18 to 20 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Tickets are available online now.



Inside Taipei Dangdai (Taiwan News image)



Inside Taipei Dangdai (Taiwan News image)