TAIPE (Taiwan News) -- AU Optronics Corp (AUO) announced in a news release on Thursday that it is included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and becomes Taiwan’s only company to be included in the GEI two years in a row.

Bloomberg’s GEI tracks the performance of companies that are leaders in advancing women globally.

The 2019 GEI includes 230 companies from ten sectors headquartered in 36 countries and regions.

Companies in the technology sector only account for about 10% of the 230 companies. The GEI rated the companies in four categories, which include numbers of male and female employees and employee benefits, and in each category, AUO scored not only higher than the average values of the 230 companies but also higher than the average values of the 26 technology companies included in the index, AOU said .

The Taiwanese company added that it has been paying much attention to creating a friendly environment for its employees. With regard to female employment, the company said its global female employment rate is 35%, adding that 22% of the members of its board of directors are female.