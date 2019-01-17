CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Skier-snowboarder Ester Ledecka has decided to compete in the Alpine skiing world championships next month instead of the snowboard worlds.

The Czech athlete who won golds in skiing and snowboarding at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year had to make a choice since the parallel giant slalom at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships in Utah is scheduled for Feb. 4 — the same day that downhill training opens at the skiing worlds in Are, Sweden, and a day before the super-G race.

Ledecka says, "I go skiing. ... I would like to go (to) both but I had to make a choice and I made it and I'm looking forward to it. ... The way I have the schedule right now it makes more sense for me. After this world championships then I will focus on snowboarding again."

At the Pyeongchang Olympics, Ledecka followed her super-G victory in Alpine skiing by winning the parallel GS in snowboarding — becoming the first athlete to win two golds at the same Winter Games using two such different types of equipment.

Ledecka fell in the second World downhill training session in Cortina on Thursday but got back up and continued her run. She said she was not injured.

Ledecka says she will compete in the super-G, downhill "and maybe super-combined" in Are: "I already made three runs on slalom skis so I think I will be quite well prepared."

