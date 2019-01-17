Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 17, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;17;78%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;29;19;Sunny, not as warm;23;16;NW;25;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;8;-2;Plenty of sunshine;9;-2;ENE;7;53%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;15;9;Showers around;13;8;WSW;14;72%;84%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief a.m. showers;6;-1;Some sun, a shower;6;-2;SSE;11;86%;41%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-2;-10;Partly sunny;-6;-13;NNE;6;81%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;20;9;Cooler;12;3;NNW;14;40%;66%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-15;Some brightening;-7;-14;S;14;97%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;37;26;A t-storm around;33;21;SSW;15;65%;55%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, milder;14;5;Periods of sun;14;6;WSW;8;71%;14%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;23;18;A shower in places;24;19;SW;20;69%;43%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;NNW;13;45%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;33;24;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;ESE;12;67%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Clouds and sun, nice;29;11;E;10;49%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;24;A thick cloud cover;31;23;NNE;11;56%;32%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;5;Clouds and sun;11;4;NW;18;65%;39%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine and mild;5;-9;Hazy and mild;6;-6;NNE;8;15%;1%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;12;0;Partly sunny;9;-2;NW;10;71%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;7;-1;Partly sunny;2;-1;WSW;13;64%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;8;Clouds and sun;20;9;ESE;11;70%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;19;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;SW;10;56%;76%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;7;3;Spotty showers;4;-5;NW;19;63%;60%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;5;-1;Periods of sun;4;-2;SSE;7;81%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;5;-5;Periods of sun;4;-3;WSW;9;83%;26%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;9;3;Spotty showers;5;-5;NW;14;70%;60%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little p.m. rain;24;16;Clouds and sun;23;16;E;18;66%;26%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;28;19;A t-storm around;30;19;SSW;7;43%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;8;-1;Mostly sunny;10;1;NW;11;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;NNE;9;45%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, humid;24;18;A shower or two;21;15;S;22;58%;55%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;27;19;Partial sunshine;27;18;E;6;67%;30%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;NNE;11;65%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;2;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-4;ENE;16;64%;89%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;33;22;Partly sunny;31;21;NNE;18;56%;0%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;5;-3;Partly sunny;2;-1;W;10;64%;8%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;25;19;Rather cloudy;24;18;NNE;30;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rather cloudy;16;8;A severe t-storm;20;1;W;20;74%;82%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;34;26;A t-storm around;33;26;NNE;21;76%;53%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;21;7;Hazy sun;22;8;NNW;6;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;12;0;A little p.m. snow;6;-5;NNE;24;60%;89%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;15;Hazy sunshine;27;15;NNW;6;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;32;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;WSW;9;81%;93%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;5;1;Periods of rain;8;3;SW;20;85%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;15;4;Showers around;13;3;NNE;15;51%;83%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;17;9;Clouds and sun;16;11;W;14;66%;6%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;17;13;Clouds and sun;20;15;SE;7;68%;17%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy, humid;25;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;WNW;8;60%;64%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;E;14;55%;26%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;-2;-10;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-12;N;13;91%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;Nice with some sun;33;24;E;6;53%;14%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;20;14;Turning cloudy;20;16;E;18;61%;14%;5

Honolulu, United States;Becoming cloudy;28;20;Morning showers;26;20;NE;23;65%;87%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and delightful;30;14;Sunny and nice;30;14;E;8;42%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;20;5;Increasing clouds;17;7;N;8;59%;44%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Brilliant sunshine;10;4;Abundant sunshine;12;7;SSW;11;71%;25%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;25;Heavy a.m. showers;31;25;WSW;18;79%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NNW;16;40%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A strong t-storm;29;17;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;N;9;50%;64%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-2;Rain and drizzle;5;0;NNE;6;51%;88%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;28;14;Hazy sun;29;14;NNW;9;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny;19;4;NNE;7;61%;19%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;30;15;Mostly sunny;32;15;N;19;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Showers of rain/snow;5;-5;W;12;84%;82%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;8;60%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WSW;9;72%;84%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny;25;11;Hazy sun;26;12;NNW;8;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;33;24;Mostly cloudy;33;23;NE;6;70%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;15;4;A shower or t-storm;14;3;ENE;15;59%;80%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with clearing;33;26;A morning shower;32;25;SW;9;71%;63%;5

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;25;21;Cloudy;25;21;SSE;12;73%;66%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;14;6;Periods of sun;13;10;SW;9;74%;70%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-1;Turning cloudy;5;3;SSE;13;71%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with heavy rain;17;11;Mostly sunny;18;10;NNE;6;68%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Mostly cloudy;31;25;WSW;10;69%;42%;7

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;8;-3;Periods of sun;8;0;W;7;64%;35%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;Decreasing clouds;31;27;NE;16;63%;44%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;24;NE;8;81%;67%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;30;22;Clouds and sun;30;23;E;14;58%;4%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;37;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;16;S;14;64%;66%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;20;8;Clouds and sun;21;8;S;8;46%;15%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;E;11;60%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;1;0;A little snow;2;-7;WNW;17;77%;61%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;20;64%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;22;17;A morning shower;22;17;E;21;62%;54%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning out cloudy;-13;-16;Morning snow;-4;-19;NW;3;72%;71%;0

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-1;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-8;SW;17;85%;79%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;23;Hazy sun;32;22;NNE;10;39%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNE;17;56%;15%;11

New York, United States;Turning out cloudy;-1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;6;-3;NNW;9;68%;55%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Mostly sunny;15;4;SE;7;63%;15%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-14;-17;Turning cloudy;-10;-11;S;17;91%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;2;Clouds and sun;9;1;NE;11;62%;7%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-10;Partly sunny;-4;-11;NNW;7;59%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;-13;-17;Morning snow;-5;-21;NW;12;77%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;31;27;Morning showers;30;27;ENE;17;79%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;Sun and some clouds;31;24;NNW;23;67%;31%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;14;75%;66%;8

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;6;-2;Partly sunny;5;-2;SE;7;66%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;27;17;Sunlit and pleasant;30;21;SE;17;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;24;Becoming cloudy;33;23;NE;14;48%;42%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;15;77%;79%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun, nice;31;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;ENE;8;46%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy;7;-1;Rain and snow shower;2;-5;SW;14;60%;53%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;4;-12;Becoming cloudy;5;-5;S;7;53%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;21;12;A touch of rain;22;12;WSW;15;54%;81%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;15;7;Episodes of sunshine;15;7;NW;6;78%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;13;70%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;On-and-off snow;2;1;Partly sunny;4;2;ESE;14;57%;39%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;-1;-4;WSW;8;81%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;S;11;61%;20%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;22;7;Sunshine;18;7;NE;10;19%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Spotty showers;13;5;SSE;11;68%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Flurries and squalls;3;-8;Cloudy and colder;-6;-13;WNW;10;77%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;15;11;Partly sunny;14;11;SSE;9;87%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Sun and some clouds;27;16;ENE;21;48%;2%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;22;A shower or two;27;21;ESE;14;67%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;25;17;N;11;75%;7%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;27;6;Rather cloudy;24;6;SE;8;33%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Plenty of sunshine;35;16;SW;9;17%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;NNE;9;70%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;13;0;Showers around;11;7;SSE;7;73%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain, windy;11;8;A touch of rain;11;8;S;12;75%;91%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;4;-7;Mostly sunny;6;-4;E;4;50%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;8;2;Partly sunny, mild;11;2;SSE;12;64%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;20;76%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;6;-5;Partly sunny;6;-1;SW;8;71%;27%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;21;A stray shower;27;22;ENE;11;65%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;-1;-8;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-7;WNW;14;69%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny and hot;33;25;W;21;56%;10%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, mainly early;18;13;Breezy with sunshine;22;14;ESE;27;58%;2%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;3;-7;A couple of squalls;-2;-6;WNW;15;76%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;16;5;Cooler;12;4;ESE;13;48%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and colder;4;-1;Turning sunny;6;-3;NNW;20;57%;6%;2

Tehran, Iran;Periods of rain;11;1;Cooler;6;-3;NW;15;42%;53%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;16;11;Partial sunshine;17;9;ESE;8;53%;25%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;15;2;A little rain;14;6;ESE;8;64%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and milder;12;2;Brilliant sunshine;10;2;NNW;21;40%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;-3;-5;Areas of low clouds;1;-10;NNW;18;67%;16%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Partly sunny;17;10;WSW;14;57%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;17;8;WSW;8;66%;37%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-10;-27;Brilliant sunshine;-11;-26;NNW;8;70%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;7;Rain and drizzle;9;6;E;11;71%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;2;Spotty showers;4;-5;NW;15;52%;60%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;14;Mostly sunny;29;16;NE;6;47%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;Periods of snow;1;-7;W;14;77%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;5;1;Showers of rain/snow;3;-4;W;20;79%;57%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and warmer;24;16;Nice with some sun;22;17;ESE;16;79%;20%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;NW;8;60%;8%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;4;-7;Decreasing clouds;1;-11;E;3;54%;18%;3

