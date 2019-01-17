Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 17, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SSW;10;78%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;84;66;Sunny, not as warm;74;61;NW;16;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;47;29;Plenty of sunshine;48;29;ENE;4;53%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;59;47;Showers around;56;47;WSW;9;72%;84%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief a.m. showers;43;30;Some sun, a shower;42;28;SSE;7;86%;41%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;28;15;Partly sunny;22;9;NNE;4;81%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;68;47;Cooler;54;38;NNW;9;40%;66%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;20;6;Some brightening;19;7;S;9;97%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;99;79;A t-storm around;92;69;SSW;9;65%;55%;7

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, milder;57;42;Periods of sun;57;43;WSW;5;71%;14%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;74;65;A shower in places;75;66;SW;12;69%;43%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;59;38;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;NNW;8;45%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;91;76;Cloudy with a shower;90;76;ESE;8;67%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;Clouds and sun, nice;84;53;E;6;49%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;75;A thick cloud cover;87;73;NNE;7;56%;32%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;57;41;Clouds and sun;52;39;NW;11;65%;39%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine and mild;41;16;Hazy and mild;43;21;NNE;5;15%;1%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;54;32;Partly sunny;48;28;NW;6;71%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;44;29;Partly sunny;36;30;WSW;8;64%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;46;Clouds and sun;68;48;ESE;7;70%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;65;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;SW;6;56%;76%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;44;37;Spotty showers;39;24;NW;12;63%;60%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;41;30;Periods of sun;39;28;SSE;4;81%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;42;23;Periods of sun;38;27;WSW;6;83%;26%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;48;37;Spotty showers;41;23;NW;8;70%;60%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little p.m. rain;76;61;Clouds and sun;73;61;E;11;66%;26%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mainly cloudy;82;66;A t-storm around;86;66;SSW;5;43%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;47;30;Mostly sunny;49;33;NW;7;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;63;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;NNE;6;45%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, humid;75;64;A shower or two;71;58;S;14;58%;55%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;80;66;Partial sunshine;80;65;E;4;67%;30%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;Partly sunny;85;69;NNE;7;65%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;Morning flurries;36;25;A bit of p.m. snow;32;25;ENE;10;64%;89%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;92;72;Partly sunny;88;71;NNE;11;56%;0%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;40;26;Partly sunny;36;30;W;6;64%;8%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;77;66;Rather cloudy;75;64;NNE;19;59%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Rather cloudy;61;46;A severe t-storm;68;34;W;12;74%;82%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;94;80;A t-storm around;91;80;NNE;13;76%;53%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;70;44;Hazy sun;71;47;NNW;4;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;54;32;A little p.m. snow;42;23;NNE;15;60%;89%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;81;59;Hazy sunshine;81;59;NNW;4;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;90;76;A couple of t-storms;83;77;WSW;6;81%;93%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;40;34;Periods of rain;47;37;SW;12;85%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;59;40;Showers around;55;37;NNE;9;51%;83%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;62;49;Clouds and sun;61;51;W;9;66%;6%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;63;55;Clouds and sun;68;59;SE;4;68%;17%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy, humid;78;61;A t-storm in spots;82;60;WNW;5;60%;64%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;E;9;55%;26%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;29;13;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;10;N;8;91%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;93;74;Nice with some sun;92;75;E;4;53%;14%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;69;57;Turning cloudy;68;61;E;11;61%;14%;5

Honolulu, United States;Becoming cloudy;82;68;Morning showers;80;68;NE;14;65%;87%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and delightful;86;58;Sunny and nice;86;57;E;5;42%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;68;41;Increasing clouds;62;45;N;5;59%;44%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Brilliant sunshine;49;39;Abundant sunshine;53;45;SSW;7;71%;25%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;77;Heavy a.m. showers;88;77;WSW;11;79%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;77;64;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;NNW;10;40%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A strong t-storm;84;62;A p.m. t-storm;89;64;N;6;50%;64%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;51;28;Rain and drizzle;41;32;NNE;4;51%;88%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;83;58;Hazy sun;84;58;NNW;6;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;64;40;Mostly sunny;66;39;NNE;4;61%;19%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;86;60;Mostly sunny;90;60;N;12;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;36;32;Showers of rain/snow;40;22;W;8;84%;82%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;85;71;Partly sunny;86;72;NE;5;60%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;WSW;5;72%;84%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny;77;52;Hazy sun;79;53;NNW;5;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;92;75;Mostly cloudy;91;73;NE;4;70%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;59;38;A shower or t-storm;58;37;ENE;9;59%;80%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with clearing;92;79;A morning shower;90;77;SW;6;71%;63%;5

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;77;70;Cloudy;77;70;SSE;8;73%;66%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;56;42;Periods of sun;56;50;SW;6;74%;70%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, chilly;40;31;Turning cloudy;42;38;SSE;8;71%;70%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with heavy rain;62;51;Mostly sunny;64;50;NNE;4;68%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly cloudy;88;77;WSW;6;69%;42%;7

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;46;27;Periods of sun;47;32;W;4;64%;35%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;86;80;Decreasing clouds;88;80;NE;10;63%;44%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A morning t-storm;85;75;NE;5;81%;67%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;85;72;Clouds and sun;87;73;E;9;58%;4%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;99;71;A p.m. t-storm;83;60;S;9;64%;66%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;69;46;Clouds and sun;70;46;S;5;46%;15%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;78;68;E;7;60%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of snow;35;32;A little snow;35;19;WNW;10;77%;61%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;75;Mostly sunny;85;75;ENE;12;64%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;72;63;A morning shower;72;63;E;13;62%;54%;3

Montreal, Canada;Turning out cloudy;9;4;Morning snow;24;-2;NW;2;72%;71%;0

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;29;26;Mostly cloudy;36;18;SW;10;85%;79%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;73;Hazy sun;89;72;NNE;6;39%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny;81;58;NNE;10;56%;15%;11

New York, United States;Turning out cloudy;31;29;A bit of a.m. snow;42;27;NNW;5;68%;55%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;55;37;Mostly sunny;58;39;SE;4;63%;15%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;7;2;Turning cloudy;15;12;S;10;91%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;49;36;Clouds and sun;48;33;NE;7;62%;7%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;21;14;Partly sunny;25;13;NNW;4;59%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;9;2;Morning snow;23;-6;NW;7;77%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;87;81;Morning showers;86;81;ENE;11;79%;80%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;75;Sun and some clouds;88;75;NNW;14;67%;31%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;ENE;8;75%;66%;8

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;43;28;Partly sunny;41;29;SE;4;66%;4%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;81;62;Sunlit and pleasant;85;69;SE;10;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;75;Becoming cloudy;92;74;NE;8;48%;42%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;74;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NNE;9;77%;79%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun, nice;87;66;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;ENE;5;46%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy;45;30;Rain and snow shower;35;23;SW;9;60%;53%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;39;11;Becoming cloudy;41;23;S;4;53%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;70;53;A touch of rain;71;54;WSW;9;54%;81%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;60;45;Episodes of sunshine;59;45;NW;4;78%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;76;A morning shower;86;77;ESE;8;70%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;On-and-off snow;36;35;Partly sunny;39;36;ESE;9;57%;39%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;38;22;Mostly cloudy;29;25;WSW;5;81%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;94;78;Mostly sunny;90;79;S;7;61%;20%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, not as warm;71;45;Sunshine;64;44;NE;6;19%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;55;44;Spotty showers;55;41;SSE;7;68%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Flurries and squalls;37;17;Cloudy and colder;21;9;WNW;6;77%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;59;52;Partly sunny;57;52;SSE;5;87%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;Sun and some clouds;81;61;ENE;13;48%;2%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;72;A shower or two;81;69;ESE;9;67%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;Partly sunny;77;63;N;7;75%;7%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;80;43;Rather cloudy;75;42;SE;5;33%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;Plenty of sunshine;95;61;SW;6;17%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;84;68;A shower in the p.m.;83;68;NNE;6;70%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;56;32;Showers around;52;45;SSE;4;73%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;A little rain, windy;52;47;A touch of rain;51;47;S;7;75%;91%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;39;19;Mostly sunny;42;25;E;3;50%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;46;36;Partly sunny, mild;52;36;SSE;7;64%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;89;78;A t-storm in spots;88;79;N;12;76%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;43;23;Partly sunny;43;31;SW;5;71%;27%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;69;A stray shower;81;71;ENE;7;65%;64%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;29;17;Partly sunny, cold;26;19;WNW;9;69%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;87;73;Mostly sunny and hot;92;76;W;13;56%;10%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, mainly early;65;56;Breezy with sunshine;72;56;ESE;16;58%;2%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;37;19;A couple of squalls;29;21;WNW;10;76%;83%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;61;40;Cooler;53;39;ESE;8;48%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy and colder;39;31;Turning sunny;43;26;NNW;13;57%;6%;2

Tehran, Iran;Periods of rain;51;33;Cooler;42;27;NW;9;42%;53%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;61;52;Partial sunshine;62;48;ESE;5;53%;25%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;59;36;A little rain;57;43;ESE;5;64%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and milder;54;36;Brilliant sunshine;50;36;NNW;13;40%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;27;23;Areas of low clouds;33;13;NNW;11;67%;16%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;Partly sunny;62;50;WSW;9;57%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;64;43;Mostly sunny;62;46;WSW;5;66%;37%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;14;-17;Brilliant sunshine;13;-15;NNW;5;70%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;48;44;Rain and drizzle;48;43;E;7;71%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;35;Spotty showers;40;23;NW;9;52%;60%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;58;Mostly sunny;84;60;NE;4;47%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;36;31;Periods of snow;34;20;W;9;77%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;41;33;Showers of rain/snow;37;25;W;12;79%;57%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and warmer;75;61;Nice with some sun;72;63;ESE;10;79%;20%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;89;66;Mostly sunny;90;67;NW;5;60%;8%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;39;19;Decreasing clouds;34;12;E;2;54%;18%;3

