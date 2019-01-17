  1. Home
Taiwan's Hsieh cruises into 3rd round of Australia Open without losing a set

Hsieh will face off against reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/17 20:02
Hsieh Su-wei (left) and Abigail Spears (Photo taken from Hsieh's Facebook page: Su-Wei Hsieh 夢遊寫真人謝淑薇)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s top female tennis player Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇), 33, cruised into the third round of the Australia Open without losing a set on Thursday, setting the stage for a clash with reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Osaka is one of nine players in contention for overtaking Simona Halep and claiming the WTA World No.1 ranking at the end of the first Grand Slam event of the year.

It’ll be Hsieh and Osaka's first meeting.

Hsieh, who is seeded 28th for the Australia Open, edged past her former doubles partner Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. The Taiwanese No. 1 was also victorious in the first round of the doubles event. She teams up with American Abigail Spears.

Hsieh's best Grand Slam performances came at the Australian Open in 2008 and Wimbledon in 2018. She reached round 16 at both events.
