Taiwan politician wanted for baseball scandal nabbed in the Philippines

Former Tainan County Council speaker was on the run for 4 years

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/17 19:27
Wu Chien-pao (sitting in background, in white) was arrested in the Philippines Wednesday (photo from Philippines police). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former Tainan County Council Speaker Wu Chien-pao (吳健保) has been arrested in the Philippines after four years on the run for a prison sentence in a baseball game-fixing scandal.

Wu was sentenced to five years and five months in jail, of which three years and two months effective, in 2014 for threatening baseball players to lose games according to his instructions, the Central News Agency reported. The scandal was one of the largest ever to hit Taiwanese baseball, involving more than 20 people, including star players like Chen Chih-yuan and Chang Chih-chia.

Wu was scheduled to enter prison in September 2014, but he disappeared without a trace, until police and immigration agents arrested him as he arrived at a villa in Subic Bay Wednesday.

Taiwanese investigators reportedly located him several months ago, asking police in the Philippines to observe him. He was seen frequenting casinos during that period, according to CNA.

Following his arrest, Wu was transferred to an immigration detention facility in the city of Taguig where he was awaiting deportation to Taiwan.
Philippines
Wu Chien-bao
baseball
game-fixing scandal
baseball scandal
Tainan

