Toni Cornell, daughter of the late singer Chris Cornell, performs with Ziggy Marley, bottom left, underneath a video image of her father during "I Am
Singer Brandi Carlisle performs underneath an image of the late singer Chris Cornell during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at The Foru
Robert Trujillo, left, and James Hetfield of Metallica perform during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at The Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 16,
Adam Levine, center, and Jesse Carmichael, left, of the band Maroon 5 perform with Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard during "I Am The Highway: A Tribu
Singer Miley Cyrus wears a jacket bearing a picture of the late singer Chris Cornell as she performs during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Corn
Singer Miley Cyrus performs during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at The Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo
Dave Grohl, left, embraces Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at The Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 20
Singer Ryan Adams performs with his band underneath an image of the late singer Chris Cornell during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at
Tom Morello of Audioslave performs during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at The Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif.
Dave Grohl, center, performs with Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, left, and Audioslave members Brad Wilk, top, and Tom Morello during "I Am The Hig
Singer Perry Farrell, left, performs with Brad Wilk, center, and Tom Morello of Audioslave during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at Th
Singer Taylor Momsen, center, performs with Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, left, and Matt Cameron during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornel
James Hetfield of Metallica performs during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at The Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif
Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is seen on a video screen above the stage as the band performs during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornel
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs during "I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" at The Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Inglew
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Many from Metallica and the Foo Fighters rocked on with electrifying performances as several others gave heartfelt speeches in memory of the late Chris Cornell.
Cornell's wife, Vickey, said the well-respected singer is musically "immortal" at her husband's tribute concert called "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" on Wednesday night at The Forum.
Cornell died at age 52 in May 2017. His death was ruled a suicide.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted most of the five-hour tribute concert that took the sold-out crowd through Cornell's career and catalog, with performances by members of his former bands Soundgarden and Audioslave. The all-star lineup also included Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Brandi Carlile, Miguel, Ryan Adams and Temple of the Dog.
Actors Brad Pitt and Jack Black also participated in the event.