TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In 2018, all of the over 1,700 Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and Taipei Exchange (TPEx)-listed companies adopted e-voting for their annual shareholder meetings, after a 10-year-long campaign by the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) and financial authorities.

The achievement also marked a fruitful year for the TDCC as the semi-official organization's revenue and earnings per share (EPS) both set record highs in 2018. Revenue grew 18 percent to NT$5 billion from a year earlier, and earnings jumped to NT$7 per share from 2017's NT$5.8. TDCC Chairman Sherman Lin attributed the growth to the company's incessant pursuit of diversification of business, and that created more income for the company.

Last year, the company developed and chaired a task force - Investor Services Force - at the Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository Group (ACG) and became an Executive Committee member, showing its commitment to expanding the organization's international participation that would benefit local investors.

Also, the company released an update to its e-passbook app to add more features to best serve investors and users, including the addition of notification, cloud backup, data visualization, and market update. Today, the app has hit more than 500,000 installs, Lin said on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that, last September, the company was acknowledged at CommonWealth Magazine's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards after joining applications for the first time.

Looking ahead to 2019, Lin noted that the company will continue to create additional value to its central depository and clearing platforms while insuring a secure and efficient operation of its traditional business.