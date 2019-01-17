How we got here:

May pledged to reach out to opposition parties to find a Brexit deal that can win support of the British parliament late on Wednesday.

Hours earlier, her government survived a no-confidence vote, in a narrow vote of 325 to 306.

On Tuesday, British lawmakers rejected May's draft withdrawal deal by a margin of more than 200.

French Prime Minister has activated the government's no-deal Brexit plan. This includes investing €50 million ($57 million) in ports and airports to mitigate post-Brexit disruption in foreign trade.Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, says both sides could agree on a broader deal if London became more flexible. "If [Britain's red lines] change, we'll change," told Portuguese lawmakers in Lisbon.Baffled by Brexit? Check out DW's Max Hoffman explainer:The Federal Association of Germans Industry (BDI) says a disorderly no-deal Brexit could hurt German growth in 2019. "A chaotic Brexit is now moving into dangerous proximity," BDI President Dieter Kempf said. "Companies are currently looking into the abyss."DW's Barbara Wesel says Theresa May has repeatedly "beat her head against the wall" while trying to form a Brexit deal that could placate hard-liners in her Conservative Party. Now, she's trying to get opposition support to break the impasse in the British parliament.

London's FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent

Germany's DAX fell 0.7 percent

France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent

Early trading suggests investors are relatively unfazed by recent Brexit developments:French newspapersays Brexit proves that referendums are not always a great way to settle big political debates: "This great nation, Britain, proves that a referendum cannot be the only answer to the crisis of representative democracy."

Spain'snewspaper has some harsh words for Britain's political elite: "We've always thought that having a capable class of political leaders was an enviable characteristic of the UK. But those leaders lost their ability to act after the [2016] referendum and now just seem like an old club of superfluous eccentrics."Norwegian newspapersays Britain threatens to upend the European Economic Area (EEA) if it joined the organization. The EEA gives its non-EU members — Norway, Lichtenstein and Iceland — access to the EU's single market. "It's not in Norway's interest to get Britain to join the EEA," the newspaper says in an editorial.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair says it's inevitable that London will have to delay Brexit. Britain is currently on course to leave on March 29. "If I was the government now, I would already be having discussions with Europe about the terms of an extension," Blair told the BBC.A video of French President Emmanuel Macron expressing his views on Brexit has spread quickly on social media. "We've reached our limits with the deal, and we won't, just to solve Britain's domestic political issues, stop defending European interests," he says to a crowd in France.What do ordinary Germans think about the Brexit shenanigans in Britain? DW asked some people in Berlin for their opinion:Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, is set to vote on a Brexit law later today. The bill aims to provide clarity on how Britain's departure from the EU affects German law and the status of British citizens living and working in Germany.German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, told broadcaster WDR that there was still a chance for both sides to agree on an orderly Brexit.

German Justice Minister Katarina Barley has told German public broadcaster NDR that Britain should hold a second referendum. Barley, whose father is British, is the lead candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD) in this year's European elections. "I think a referendum is fundamentally the right course," she said.Speaking to German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, the lead candidate for the conservative European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, directed comments to London, saying: "Finally tell us what you you want. Only then will we be ready to enter talks [with you]."Germany'snewspaper says in an editorial that the European project has "lost" Britain. "The EU must think of itself first and foremost now," it said.

The Brexit drama continues Thursday after opposition parties failed to bring down British Prime Minister's Conservative government in a confidence vote last night. Germany and the rest of Europe are baffled by Britain's political wranglings and anxious about what comes next. DW will bring you all of the latest right here.

