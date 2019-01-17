TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- While working on an electrification project in southern Taiwan on Wednesday evening (Jan. 16), workers stumbled upon the body of a massive python which had been cut in half by a locomotive.

Wednesday evening, while electrifying the line between Chaozhou Station and Taitung Station in Pingtung, construction workers encountered the body of four-meter-long python, which had slithered onto the tracks and been fatally severed in half by an oncoming train.

At 8:02 a.m. this morning, a member of the Facebook group Taiwan Railway Family (台鐵家族) posted four photos of the carcass of a massive snake which had been mangled by a train the previous night. Above the images, the netizen wrote, "Brother is a legend: Last night railroad coworkers at 11.500k - like this! Just happened to see you, the trail you left behind was so beautiful!"



Worker picks of remains of snake. (Photo from Facebook group 台鐵家族)

As can be seen in the photos, the python is thicker than a human leg and its length is estimated to be four to five meters. It was broken in two and is considered to be an invasive species based on the pattern of its scales, according to TVBS.

Despite the chilly weather, the snake appeared on the deep mountain railway, and as soon as the photographs surfaced, many netizens began to speculate on the serpent's origin:



Snake pieced back together to show length. (Photo from Facebook group 台鐵家族)

"Taiwan originally did not have pythons, this should be an abandoned pet or purchased in order to set it free."

"It must have taken it five years to get that big."

"That's about 4 meters? I've never seen one that big before."



Worker taking measurements of the snake. (Photo from Facebook group 台鐵家族)

"It's a reticulated python, non-venomous, mainly distributed in India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, and other Southeast Asian Countries."

"It should be an alien species to grow that long. It must have been in the wild for a period of time. I hope that no offspring migrated to the mountains."



Ruler showing length of one section of snake. (Photo from Facebook group 台鐵家族)