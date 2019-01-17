TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When many areas in Taiwan are shrouded by polluted air from time to time, Hualien County always has clean air and blue skies. In an effort to bring that local advantage into focus and attract more people to travel to the county, Hualien County Government is holding the “I’m taking a deep breath in Hualien” Facebook photo popularity contest.

Hualien Tourism Department director Tang Yu-shu (唐玉書) said on Tuesday that Hualien is blessed with a charming natural environment with a backdrop of towering mountains as one faces the seemingly endless Pacific Ocean, adding that the activity aims to boost Hualien's tourism, the Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The county government invites members of the public to participate in the contest. Individuals are invited to post a photo of them posing to take a deep breath at any place in Hualien with a message that contains “I am taking a deep breath at [fill in the name of the place] in Hualien," the county's tourism department said in a news release.

Participants are encouraged to invite their friends to click "like" on their photo and leave messages.

A total of 32 winners will be awarded with prizes, according to the county's tourism department. The two persons whose postings gather the most and the second most likes will each win two UNI Air or Mandarin Airlines round-trip flight tickets to Hualien. The third to the 32nd prize winners will each win a doll of Hualien County’s mascot, the Red Faced Duck.

The activity is taking place form Jan. 16 to 6 p.m., Jan. 31, and the site to post your photo and message is http://bit.ly/2ANqoGq.

The 32 winners will be revealed at 12 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the same site, according to the news release.

Taiwan News editor Orrin Hoopman breathes in the fresh air and takes in some sunshine at Hualien Harbor (photo courtesy of Orrin Hoopman)

(Photo courtesy of Hualien Tourism Department)