TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - European Union members should be cautious about the threats to national security posed by Chinese state-run firms, European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager reportedly said.

The EU was reportedly considering a relaxation of its competition rules to allow for larger mergers within the Union, to make it easier for local companies to face competition by large corporations from outside.

At a meeting earlier this week, Vestager agreed that there should be more caution about the threat from Chinese companies, but opposed changes to EU competition rules, according to a Financial Times report.

The threat from Beijing was clear and realistic, as China did not live by rules protecting intellectual property and trade rules while offering strategic subsidies and restricting certain types of investment, Vestager reportedly said.

Concern has risen in several countries about the aggressive nature of Chinese economic policies, including the One Belt One Road project and the allegations against Huawei Technologies. More and more countries are reluctant to allow Chinese corporations to invest and take control of local companies.