TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - United States-based retailer Costco apologized Thursday for selling frozen spicy hotpot more than one year past its sell-by date due to a packaging error.

The problem originated with the supplier of the hotpot, Shiweiguan Foods Co. Ltd. (十味觀食品) of Taipei, which had packaged bags with a sell-by date from late 2017 into boxes showing a date in August 2019, the Apple Daily reported.

In a letter to members who had bought the hotpot (十味觀冷凍麻辣鮮鍋), Costco explained the cause of the issue. The company said “an error in packaging has led to a small number of expiration date discrepancies between the inner bag and outer box (outer box: 2019/08/16, inner bag: 2017/12/16).”

Costco said a customer had informed it of the problem last December 14, and it had immediately removed all boxes from its shelves while alerting the supplier.

A total of 100 boxes had already been sold to the public, and likely consumed, while about 200 boxes were recalled, according to the Apple Daily.

Costco said that after the procedure had been completed and it had sent samples of the product for testing, it had started sending the letters to consumers from January 11. The expired products had been tested and they complied with Food and Drugs Administration standards, the Costco letter said.

Nevertheless, the retailer reportedly said it had removed a total of eight Shiweiguan products from its stores and for the time being did not consider continuing to sell the company’s items.

Costco asked customers who still had the hotpot product in their possession to take it with their membership card to a Costco Wholesale outlet for a full refund.

The Taipei health authorities would fine Shiweiguan NT$60,000 (US$1,900), the Apple Daily reported.