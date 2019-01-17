TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Despite a forecast yesterday by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) that snow would fall on Yushan on Wednesday (Jan. 16) evening or Thursday morning, only rime was spotted, and it appears the mountain will soon break the record for the latest snowfall in 66 years.

The CWB yesterday predicted that because the temperatures were set to drop to below zero degrees Celsius, snow was likely on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. However, because there was not enough moisture in the air, only a thin layer of rime formed overnight, and no snowflakes were spotted.

According to records, the latest snowfall in a winter had previously occurred on Yushan on Jan. 17, and though there is some moisture in the area and the temperature is hovering around one degree, there have yet to be reports of snow on the mountain. If no snow falls today, it will surpass the record for the latest snowfall on Yushan set on Jan. 17, 1953.



Rime on Yushan. (CWB photo)

The earliest recorded snowfall on Yushan took place on Oct. 01, 1986, while the normal range for a first snow on the mountain is usually between Nov. 08 and Dec. 23, reported TVBS.

As for the weather outlook, Taiwan will continue to be affected by a northeast monsoon on Friday morning (Jan. 18), when conditions will continue to be cold. The low temperatures for central, northern, and eastern Taiwan will range between 13 and 15 degrees, though moisture will start to decrease, and western Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies.

From Friday to Saturday, the intensity of the northeast monsoon will start to weaken, and rainfall will start to decrease, with only eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas of northern Taiwan likely to see scattered showers. In northern Taiwan, rainfall and cloud cover will decrease, while partly cloudy to sunny skies will be seen in southern and central Taiwan, where temperatures will start to rise.



With the arrival of a new front and the strengthening of a northeast monsoon on Sunday (Jan. 20), the probability of rainfall in northern and northeastern Taiwan will increase. By Monday and Tuesday (Jan. 21 and Jan. 22), the northeast monsoon or a continental cold air mass will send temperatures plunging across the country, though the range in temperature changes currently varies in different weather models and further observation is required for a more accurate forecast.



