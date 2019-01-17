CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jack Eichel scored at 1:10 of overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Seconds after putting a backhand off the post, the Buffalo captain beat goalie Dave Rittich with a low shot to the glove side.

Jake McCabe, Evan Rodrigues and Rasmus Dahlin also scored and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves to help Buffalo snap a four-game skid and end Calgary's five-game winning streak.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Flames, and Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin also scored. Rittich made 19 saves.

Hanifin tied it midway through the third with a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle.

NOTES: Gaudreau became the third-fastest player in Flames history to reach the 70-point mark, doing it in his 48th game of the season. Kent Nilsson did it in 46 games in 1980-81, and Bob MacMillan in 47 in 1978-79. ... Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic (family illness) and forward James Neal (illness) were scratched.

UP NEXT:

Sabres: At Vancouver on Friday night.

Flames: Host Detroit on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports