WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's Republican allies are dismissing as a political ploy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request that the president postpone his planned State of the Union address.

In a letter Wednesday, Pelosi noted that the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department are entangled in the ongoing partial government shutdown and suggested Trump should address Congress another time.

Neither Trump nor the White House has responded to the suggestion. A top House Republican, Louisiana's Steve Scalise, tweeted that Democrats are interested only in obstruction, not governance.

Trump could postpone the address, already set for Jan. 29, or deliver it in writing as was the norm before the 20th century. The tradition for generations has called for a nationally broadcast address that provides the president a massive audience.