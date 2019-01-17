FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill
Several dozen federal employees and supporters demonstrated at the Sacramento International Airport calling for President Donald Trump and Washington
A portion of a letter sent to President Donald Trump from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 in Washington. Pelosi has asked Preside
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., center, walks through the halls of the Capitol Building in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
On day 26 of the partial government shutdown, Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Health, Education, Lab
People wait in line at Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen for free meals to workers effected by the government shutdown, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019
In this Jan. 10, 2019 photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters in her first formal news conference, on Capitol Hill in
In this Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, photo a statue of a panda bear is seen behind the closed gate of the Smithsonian's National Zoo that is closed because
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ E
President Donald Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention, Monday Jan. 14, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacque
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's Republican allies are dismissing as a political ploy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request that the president postpone his planned State of the Union address.
In a letter Wednesday, Pelosi noted that the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department are entangled in the ongoing partial government shutdown and suggested Trump should address Congress another time.
Neither Trump nor the White House has responded to the suggestion. A top House Republican, Louisiana's Steve Scalise, tweeted that Democrats are interested only in obstruction, not governance.
Trump could postpone the address, already set for Jan. 29, or deliver it in writing as was the norm before the 20th century. The tradition for generations has called for a nationally broadcast address that provides the president a massive audience.