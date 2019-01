All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 33 13 .717 — Philadelphia 29 16 .644 3½ Boston 26 18 .591 6 Brooklyn 23 23 .500 10 New York 10 33 .233 21½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 21 21 .500 — Charlotte 20 23 .465 1½ Orlando 19 25 .432 3 Washington 18 26 .409 4 Atlanta 14 30 .318 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 12 .727 — Indiana 29 14 .674 2½ Detroit 19 24 .442 12½ Chicago 10 34 .227 22 Cleveland 9 35 .205 23 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 25 19 .568 — San Antonio 26 20 .565 — New Orleans 21 23 .477 4 Dallas 20 24 .455 5 Memphis 19 25 .432 6 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 29 14 .674 — Oklahoma City 26 17 .605 3 Portland 26 19 .578 4 Utah 24 21 .533 6 Minnesota 21 23 .477 8½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 30 14 .682 — L.A. Clippers 24 19 .558 5½ L.A. Lakers 24 21 .533 6½ Sacramento 23 21 .523 7 Phoenix 11 34 .244 19½

___

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 131, Phoenix 97

Philadelphia 149, Minnesota 107

Atlanta 142, Oklahoma City 126

Milwaukee 124, Miami 86

Golden State 142, Denver 111

L.A. Lakers 107, Chicago 100

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 120, Orlando 115, OT

Boston 117, Toronto 108

Brooklyn 145, Houston 142, OT

Milwaukee 111, Memphis 101

San Antonio 105, Dallas 101

Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York vs. Washington at London, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 10 p.m.