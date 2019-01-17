  1. Home
MOFA slams Chinese publication requesting companies to change references to Taiwan

The annual Blue Book lashes out at companies that don’t label Taiwan ‘part of China’

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/17 11:42
The Blue Book on the Cyber Rule of Law in China 2018 (Image/www.iolaw.org.cn)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed a strong protest on Jan. 17 against the Chinese publication "The Blue Book on the Cyber Rule of Law in China 2018” (網絡法制藍皮書).

The book, jointly released by institutions including the Institute of Law, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (中國社科院法學研究所) and the Internet Development Research Institution of Peking University (北京大學互聯網發展研究中心), singles out 66 of the world’s top 500 companies as "failing" to label Taiwan as “part of China”, and warns them of the "legal consequences."

The companies identified in the book include Apple, NIKE, Amazon, and Siemens, according to MOFA.

The incident marks yet another arbitrary move by China to impose its ideology upon foreign enterprises, following its order last year that forced airlines to refer to Taiwan as part of China on their websites, which the U.S. White House called “Orwellian nonsense.” A total of 44 airline companies relented to Chinese pressure and made adjustments to how Taiwan was labeled.

MOFA has condemned the current joint act by Chinese academic institutions, and urged parties involved to cease activities that risk jeopardizing cross-straits relationship.

The ministry castigated China in a statement, declaring that by dictating how foreign enterprises should behave, the Chinese government continues to reveal its intentions to interfere with private businesses while brazenly defying how international commerce should work. The government of Taiwan has called on international governments to take necessary measures against Chinese bullying and provide assistance to the corporations named to reject these unreasonable demands.
