PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier had a hat trick, Carter Hart stopped 39 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Couturier scored twice within 90 seconds in the second period and sealed the win with his 19th goal late in the third for his first career regular-season hat trick after doing it twice in the playoffs. He gave the Flyers hat tricks in consecutive games after James van Riemsdyk did it Monday night.

Oskar Lindblom also scored, with Claude Giroux getting his 500th assist to join Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke (852) as the only Flyers to hit that milestone. Peter Cehlarik scored twice in his first game of the season and David Pastrnak added a goal for Boston.

SENATORS 5, AVALANCHE 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist in his first game against his former club and Ottawa beat Colorado for its first home victory since Dec. 17.

Duchene had missed the previous three games due to the birth of his first son. He hadn't played against the Avalanche since being traded to Ottawa in November 2017.

Brady Tkachuk, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel also scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson made 30 saves. Nikita Zadorov and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado.

