All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 47 36 9 2 74 191 133 19-4-0 17-5-2 12-2-0 Columbus 46 28 15 3 59 152 140 14-8-2 14-7-1 11-5-1 Washington 46 27 14 5 59 157 139 13-7-3 14-7-2 9-3-2 Toronto 45 28 15 2 58 161 128 13-10-1 15-5-1 6-5-2 Boston 47 26 16 5 57 136 123 16-6-1 10-10-4 12-6-2 Montreal 48 26 17 5 57 146 142 13-9-2 13-8-3 9-5-4 N.Y. Islanders 45 26 15 4 56 136 118 12-7-3 14-8-1 11-5-1 Pittsburgh 46 25 15 6 56 163 137 13-8-2 12-7-4 7-5-1 Buffalo 46 23 17 6 52 133 137 14-6-3 9-11-3 8-6-3 Carolina 46 22 19 5 49 125 136 13-7-4 9-12-1 7-7-2 N.Y. Rangers 46 19 20 7 45 132 159 12-6-5 7-14-2 4-7-3 New Jersey 46 18 21 7 43 137 157 13-5-4 5-16-3 6-7-1 Detroit 48 18 23 7 43 136 161 10-12-4 8-11-3 4-8-4 Florida 45 17 20 8 42 139 165 8-6-5 9-14-3 8-5-3 Philadelphia 47 18 23 6 42 134 167 10-10-3 8-13-3 4-8-1 Ottawa 47 18 24 5 41 148 180 12-9-4 6-15-1 6-8-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 47 30 13 4 64 173 133 15-4-4 15-9-0 8-5-1 San Jose 48 28 13 7 63 172 143 17-4-4 11-9-3 10-3-3 Winnipeg 46 30 14 2 62 160 129 18-6-2 12-8-0 9-6-0 Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 152 124 16-7-0 12-9-4 7-4-0 Vegas 49 28 17 4 60 147 131 15-4-3 13-13-1 11-4-2 Dallas 47 23 20 4 50 121 124 14-7-2 9-13-2 4-6-1 Colorado 47 21 18 8 50 159 152 9-6-5 12-12-3 4-5-3 Minnesota 46 23 20 3 49 131 134 12-8-3 11-12-0 8-4-1 Edmonton 46 22 21 3 47 133 146 12-10-1 10-11-2 6-9-1 Vancouver 47 21 21 5 47 136 148 10-9-2 11-12-3 6-5-2 Anaheim 47 19 19 9 47 113 143 10-7-8 9-12-1 5-6-3 St. Louis 45 20 20 5 45 126 137 11-13-2 9-7-3 6-7-3 Arizona 45 20 22 3 43 116 130 8-12-2 12-10-1 7-7-1 Chicago 48 16 23 9 41 142 179 8-10-6 8-13-3 9-4-3 Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 107 139 11-13-1 7-12-3 8-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Montreal 5, Florida 1

Detroit 3, Anaheim 1

Nashville 7, Washington 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 1

Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

San Jose 5, Pittsburgh 2

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 5, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 4, Boston 3

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.