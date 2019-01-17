LOS ANGELES (AP) — California endorsed a rule Wednesday that will allow home marijuana deliveries statewide, even into communities that have banned commercial pot sales.

The rule by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control was opposed by police chiefs and other critics who say it will create an unruly gray market of largely hidden pot transactions, while undercutting local control.

The rule cleared by state lawyers Wednesday clarifies what had been apparently conflicting law and regulations about where marijuana can be delivered.

Cannabis companies pushed for the change, since vast stretches of the state have banned pot activity or not set up rules to allow legal sales. They say consumers in those areas were effectively cut off from legal marijuana purchases, even though sales are legal in California.