  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/01/17 09:35
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Leicester

Watford vs. Burnley

Bournemouth vs. West Ham

Man United vs. Brighton

Southampton vs. Everton

Newcastle vs. Cardiff

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Sunday's Matches

Huddersfield vs. Man City

Fulham vs. Tottenham

England Championship
Friday's Match

Norwich vs. Birmingham

Saturday's Matches

Derby vs. Reading

Blackburn vs. Ipswich

Aston Villa vs. Hull

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wigan

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City

Stoke vs. Leeds

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall

QPR vs. Preston

Rotherham vs. Brentford

Swansea vs. Sheffield United

Monday's Match

Bolton vs. West Brom

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Coventry

Scunthorpe vs. Sunderland

Bradford vs. Southend

Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley

Luton Town vs. Peterborough

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town

Doncaster vs. Burton Albion

Gillingham vs. Walsall

AFC Wimbledon vs. Barnsley

Oxford United vs. Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe

Tuesday's Matches

Plymouth vs. Walsall

AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town

England League Two
Tuesday's Match

Mansfield Town 1, Crawley Town 0

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City vs. Grimsby Town

Forest Green Rovers vs. Bury

Newport County vs. Exeter

Crawley Town vs. Port Vale

Macclesfield Town vs. Oldham

Tranmere Rovers vs. Swindon

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe

Yeovil vs. Notts County

Carlisle vs. Cheltenham

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town

Cambridge United vs. Northampton

Morecambe vs. Stevenage

Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers vs. Grimsby Town

Yeovil vs. Lincoln City

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Luton Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Blackburn 2, Newcastle 4

Stoke 2, Shrewsbury 3

Wednesday's Match

Southampton 5, Derby 7