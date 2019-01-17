TSA officials say the rate of airport screeners missing work during the partial government shutdown has stabilized just days before a three-day holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that 6.1 percent of its airport screeners missed work Tuesday.

That's nearly double the absentee rate on the same day last year but the second-straight decline after the sick-out rate surged to 7.7 percent Sunday.

A TSA spokesman says screeners this week should have received $500 bonuses and, for some, an extra day's pay, for working over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Meanwhile, air traffic controllers who are also working without pay lost an effort to force the government to pay them. A federal judge Tuesday rejected their union's request for a temporary restraining order.