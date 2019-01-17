MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president says that the government is acquiring 500 more tanker trucks to carry gasoline and diesel while pipelines are shut down to combat fuel-theft gangs and that officials are also arranging with private railroads to transport fuel.

After taking office Dec. 1, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an offensive against the $3 billion per-year fuel theft industry, which has been stealing fuel by drilling taps into pipelines. The gangs even tried to break into a facility owned by the Pemex oil company to drill a tap there.

Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that at one pipeline, thieves didn't just skim off part of the flow — they drilled so many taps they siphoned off the entire contents of the duct.

The pipeline shutdown has caused shortages at service stations.