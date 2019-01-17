LIMA, Peru (AP) — Amid an unbearable stench in Peru's capital, thousands of workers, police and soldiers are struggling to contain and clean up a flood of sewage that has caused a health emergency in one of Lima's most populous districts.

The foul flood was caused by a blockage in a giant pipe that collects 80 percent of the sewage in the San Juan de Lurigancho district, which has more than 1 million residents.

Adding a political element, the pipe was relocated about six years ago by Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction giant that is at the heart of a corruption scandal engulfing elites across Latin America, including Peru.

The flooding began Sunday when sewage spilled across more than eight hectares (20 acres) of the borough, reaching depths of two meters (6½ feet).