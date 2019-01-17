New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|105.55
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|100.90
|103.00
|100.65
|102.40
|Up
|1.10
|May
|104.25
|106.10
|103.90
|105.55
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|106.95
|108.80
|106.65
|108.25
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|109.80
|111.60
|109.50
|111.05
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|114.05
|115.50
|113.55
|114.95
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|117.70
|119.15
|117.40
|118.75
|Up
|.80
|May
|120.15
|121.45
|120.00
|121.15
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|122.50
|123.60
|122.50
|123.30
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|124.55
|125.65
|124.55
|125.40
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|127.55
|128.65
|127.55
|128.40
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|131.50
|131.50
|131.35
|131.35
|Up
|.75
|May
|133.35
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|135.40
|Up
|.85
|Sep
|137.30
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|139.35
|Up
|.90