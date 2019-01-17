  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/17 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 105.55 Up 1.00
Mar 100.90 103.00 100.65 102.40 Up 1.10
May 104.25 106.10 103.90 105.55 Up 1.00
Jul 106.95 108.80 106.65 108.25 Up .90
Sep 109.80 111.60 109.50 111.05 Up .80
Dec 114.05 115.50 113.55 114.95 Up .80
Mar 117.70 119.15 117.40 118.75 Up .80
May 120.15 121.45 120.00 121.15 Up .75
Jul 122.50 123.60 122.50 123.30 Up .75
Sep 124.55 125.65 124.55 125.40 Up .80
Dec 127.55 128.65 127.55 128.40 Up .80
Mar 131.50 131.50 131.35 131.35 Up .75
May 133.35 Up .75
Jul 135.40 Up .85
Sep 137.30 Up .90
Dec 139.35 Up .90