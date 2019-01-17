An Illinois man who spent more than two decades in prison for murder has been absolved of the 1993 crime because the ballistics used to convict him proved to be wrong.

Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Joseph McGraw on Wednesday acquitted 53-year-old Patrick Pursley of the murder of 22-year-old Andy Ascher in Rockford, Illinois.

The ruling caps the long journey Pursley undertook to prove his innocence. He represented himself for years and lobbied Illinois lawmakers to pass a law allowing ballistics to be retested using technology not available when he was convicted.

He got a new trial in 2017 and chose to have McGraw decide it instead of a jury.

McGraw says prosecutors had scant evidence in 1993 and new ballistics testing proved they didn't have the gun used in Ascher's homicide.

Moreno reported from Milwaukee.