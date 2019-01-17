LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for seven adult children who were freed from their parents' California home and years of alleged abuse says they are not bitter.

Jack Osborn, a lawyer who represents seven of David and Louise Turpin's 13 children, said in an interview aired Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show that his clients want people to know they are survivors.

Osborn says the young adults are protective of their six minor siblings and grateful for each other.

Authorities arrested the Turpins a year ago and freed the children from the Perris, California, home they said they were rarely allowed to leave. Allegations including starvation, shackling and abuse do not involve the youngest child.

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges and are being held on $12 million.