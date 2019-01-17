HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A legislative proposal in Connecticut would mandate instruction in climate change in public schools statewide, beginning in elementary school.

Connecticut already has adopted science standards that call for teaching of climate change, but if the bill passes it is believed that it would be the first state to write such a requirement into law.

The bill was proposed by state Rep. Christine Palm. The Chester Democrat says said it should be taught from a young age so "there's no excuse for kids to grow up ignorant of what's at stake."

Some educators have questioned whether it's necessary in light of Connecticut's adoption in 2015 of the Next Generation Science Standards, which include climate change as a core aspect of science education beginning in middle school.