British Prime Minister Theresa May's government is facing a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday, slated to take place at 7:00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT/UTC).

The vote comes a day after British lawmakers rejected a draft divorce deal to leave the European Union in a historic defeat.

Should May's government survive the vote, she will have to deliver a new deal to Parliament. If the government loses, the UK faces fresh elections with the clock still ticking on the deadline to leave the EU.

15:40

Nigel Dodds with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said that the party will vote to back May's Conservative government despite concerns within the Northern Ireland party over May's Brexit strategy. The DUP are the party giving May's government a thin majority in Parliament.

"We will support the government tonight ... so that the prime minister has more time and has the space to focus now on acting in the national interest on Brexit and it's important that the prime minister now does listen," Dodds said.

15:10

Vowing to stay put in her position despite her Brexit deal defeat, British Prime Minister Theresa May slammed the prospect of new parliamentary elections, saying it would likely lead to chaos.

A new vote "would deepen division when we need unity, it would bring chaos when we need certainty, and it would bring delay when we need to move forward," she said.

15:00

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, opened the no-confidence debate in Parliament by saying May's government should "do the right thing and resign."

"There can be no doubt that this is a zombie government," Corbyn said, arguing that new elections would help "break the deadlock on Brexit" and usher in new ideas for solving domestic issues. Corbyn's critics allege that he is yet to present anything even resembling a workable alternative plan for Brexit.

14:50

Brexit deal upheaval:

How has Europe reacted?

What happens if May survives?

What happens if the government loses?

As the British government faces a no confidence vote, DW has broken down what you need to know on how we got here:Prime Minister May suffered a devastating blow to her Brexit strategy on Tuesday when British lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to reject her deal on leaving the European Union. The 432 to 202 vote was the biggest defeat for a government in modern British history. Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, promptly called the no-confidence vote following Tuesday's result.The defeat of the draft divorce deal sent shockwaves across Europe, with leaders across the bloc preparing for the likelihood of a "no deal" Brexit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that there was still time for talks on the deal and that "we are now waiting to see what the British prime minister proposes."Should May survive the vote of no-confidence, she has until the beginning of next week to present a new plan to Parliament. Analysts believe that May is unlikely to secure major changes to the draft deal already agreed with the EU.If May's government loses the vote, Britain will face new parliamentary elections with the opposition Labour Party vying to take power. With Parliament deeply divided over the Brexit deal, there's a growing likelihood that that the UK will seek to extend the March 29 deadline for leaving the EU.

