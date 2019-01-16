All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 47 36 9 2 74 191 133 Toronto 45 28 15 2 58 161 128 Boston 46 26 15 5 57 133 119 Montreal 48 26 17 5 57 146 142 Buffalo 46 23 17 6 52 133 137 Detroit 48 18 23 7 43 136 161 Florida 45 17 20 8 42 139 165 Ottawa 46 17 24 5 39 143 178 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 46 28 15 3 59 152 140 Washington 46 27 14 5 59 157 139 N.Y. Islanders 45 26 15 4 56 136 118 Pittsburgh 46 25 15 6 56 163 137 Carolina 46 22 19 5 49 125 136 N.Y. Rangers 46 19 20 7 45 132 159 New Jersey 46 18 21 7 43 137 157 Philadelphia 46 17 23 6 40 130 164 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 46 30 14 2 62 160 129 Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 152 124 Colorado 46 21 17 8 50 157 147 Dallas 47 23 20 4 50 121 124 Minnesota 46 23 20 3 49 131 134 St. Louis 45 20 20 5 45 126 137 Chicago 48 16 23 9 41 142 179 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 47 30 13 4 64 173 133 San Jose 48 28 13 7 63 172 143 Vegas 49 28 17 4 60 147 131 Edmonton 46 22 21 3 47 133 146 Vancouver 47 21 21 5 47 136 148 Anaheim 47 19 19 9 47 113 143 Arizona 45 20 22 3 43 116 130 Los Angeles 47 18 25 4 40 107 139

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 2

Montreal 5, Florida 1

Detroit 3, Anaheim 1

Nashville 7, Washington 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 1

Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

San Jose 5, Pittsburgh 2

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.