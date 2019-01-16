England, Wales set to ban 'upskirting' photos

LONDON (AP) — Britain's House of Lords has cleared the way for enactment of a law that will make it illegal to take so-called "upskirting" photos.

The Lords Tuesday made no changes to a voyeurism bill that would ban covertly photographing under people's clothes.

Gina Martin, 26, campaigned to ban upskirting after she chased down a man who had placed a phone between her legs and taken a picture while she was at a music festival. She discovered that the practice was not an offense, and told the BBC she acted because she was tired of ignoring harassment.

It will become law when it is approved by Queen Elizabeth II, a formality needed to complete the legislative process.

The law will apply in England and Wales. The practice is already banned in Scotland.