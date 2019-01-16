Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 16, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;17;73%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny;29;17;NNW;13;52%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A touch of a.m. rain;9;1;Sunny and breezy;8;-2;NW;27;55%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;Mostly cloudy;15;9;WSW;10;64%;62%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;8;3;Showers;6;-1;NNW;25;82%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;0;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-9;NNE;6;78%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly cloudy, warm;21;9;W;8;44%;55%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-10;-16;Mostly cloudy;-9;-13;SSE;12;85%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with some sun;36;27;Sunny and hot;38;26;ENE;17;49%;10%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, cool;11;3;Mostly sunny;14;6;WSW;7;64%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny, breezy;24;18;SW;22;65%;1%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sunshine;20;8;Cooler;14;3;W;21;56%;25%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;ESE;12;63%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;29;13;Sunny;29;13;ESE;10;50%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, less humid;33;25;Mostly cloudy;34;24;E;13;52%;23%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;13;6;Partly sunny;14;5;WNW;15;71%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;2;-8;Partly sunny, mild;5;-9;SW;10;6%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, milder;8;-2;Sunny;8;0;SSE;7;75%;4%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;7;3;Rain/snow showers;7;-1;W;25;59%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;8;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;10;69%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;19;A t-storm in spots;30;19;SE;10;58%;50%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;8;-1;Partly sunny;7;3;WNW;9;79%;34%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with a shower;6;3;Spotty showers;5;-1;W;18;78%;83%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;3;-5;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;WSW;10;84%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;7;0;Periods of sun, mild;10;2;W;10;77%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;29;19;A little p.m. rain;23;16;SE;20;61%;63%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;WNW;7;45%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;7;-2;Sunny;8;-1;NW;18;52%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Windy, blowing dust;14;8;Partly sunny;17;8;NNW;12;40%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warm;29;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;SSW;17;62%;55%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;Some sun;27;19;ESE;6;69%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;20;Partly sunny;30;20;ENE;10;67%;25%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;Morning flurries;2;-5;NW;9;72%;61%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;33;23;Partly sunny;32;22;NNE;19;64%;2%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;7;3;Snow and rain;4;-2;NNW;17;77%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunshine and nice;25;19;N;18;66%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;8;E;11;63%;12%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;NE;17;77%;67%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;20;7;Hazy sun;22;7;NNW;6;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;9;-2;Clouds and sun;11;-1;SW;11;41%;16%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;28;15;WNW;7;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A downpour;31;24;WSW;9;76%;70%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;7;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;2;S;15;77%;65%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of clouds;6;1;Sunlit, not as cool;14;4;NNE;12;33%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;A brief shower;16;9;WNW;16;73%;57%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Mostly cloudy;17;14;SSW;10;68%;23%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;An a.m. thunderstorm;25;17;A shower or t-storm;24;16;SW;12;82%;71%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;ENE;13;59%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;-5;-9;Intermittent snow;0;-10;NW;21;98%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;23;Cloudy;33;23;E;7;60%;41%;4

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;19;12;Mostly sunny;20;15;ENE;10;62%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;27;23;Downpours;28;19;W;25;64%;87%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;ESE;8;37%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;19;4;Hazy sun;20;5;NNE;7;61%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and chilly;5;3;Sunny and milder;10;4;S;12;76%;10%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;WSW;17;80%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;27;19;Sunshine;25;18;N;21;46%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;29;15;Partly sunny;30;16;N;9;59%;44%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;10;-5;Mostly sunny;10;-3;WSW;5;23%;25%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Partly sunny;28;15;NE;17;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Inc. clouds;17;5;Abundant sunshine;19;4;NNE;7;58%;16%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;15;Mostly sunny;31;16;N;23;15%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;-1;-6;Mostly cloudy;2;1;SW;18;84%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;An afternoon shower;30;21;NNE;8;61%;72%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;S;8;67%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;24;11;Hazy sun;25;12;NW;8;46%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;E;5;82%;82%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;14;3;A shower or t-storm;14;3;E;12;67%;81%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A passing shower;32;26;SSW;9;72%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Overcast;25;21;Cloudy;25;21;SSE;13;74%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower;12;8;Mostly sunny;14;5;N;14;68%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;10;3;Partly sunny, cooler;5;0;W;19;67%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with rain;16;14;Cool with heavy rain;17;10;W;10;82%;95%;1

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;30;24;Nice with some sun;32;24;SSW;10;66%;29%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;12;0;An afternoon shower;9;-3;NNE;5;69%;46%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;30;28;Turning cloudy;31;27;ENE;21;64%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;8;80%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;11;62%;6%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;Thundershower;34;22;S;14;51%;73%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;22;8;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;S;7;51%;80%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;23;16;Partly sunny;24;17;NE;13;57%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;-2;-7;A bit of snow;2;0;WSW;21;92%;76%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;24;Nice with sunshine;30;24;E;20;65%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;26;17;A shower in places;22;17;SE;23;50%;47%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-1;-19;Turning cloudy;-13;-17;ENE;1;62%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;-6;-9;A little p.m. snow;-3;-4;SW;16;79%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy sun;31;22;N;10;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;N;14;56%;44%;11

New York, United States;Sun and some clouds;5;-4;Turning out cloudy;0;-2;S;12;34%;88%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny intervals;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;W;8;58%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-8;-16;Cloudy and colder;-12;-17;S;10;89%;26%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;9;0;Clouds and sun;9;2;WNW;17;55%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow at times;-4;-8;Partly sunny;-4;-10;NW;13;60%;25%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-2;-22;Mostly sunny, colder;-13;-17;ENE;9;62%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;27;Showers around;30;27;E;11;77%;82%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;NNW;24;66%;36%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;13;75%;63%;8

Paris, France;Showers around;8;3;A stray shower;7;-3;NNE;15;61%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;S;21;54%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;33;24;Mostly cloudy;33;24;E;13;54%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;ENE;16;68%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;30;19;Periods of sun, nice;31;19;ENE;7;45%;31%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;5;1;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;W;19;61%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;-1;-9;Plenty of sun;2;-12;WNW;10;49%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;12;A bit of rain;22;12;SSW;15;50%;68%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;17;8;A little rain;15;7;W;12;80%;86%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Partly sunny;30;25;ESE;13;65%;57%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-5;Cloudy;1;-1;ESE;11;75%;63%;0

Riga, Latvia;Inc. clouds;-1;-4;Snow and rain;3;-4;W;26;89%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;Mostly sunny and hot;34;26;NNW;10;59%;24%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;28;17;Not as warm;21;7;N;23;25%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;6;Rain and drizzle;13;7;SE;17;73%;87%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-8;Cloudy, snow showers;1;-6;SSW;13;76%;97%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, becoming heavy;15;13;Spotty showers;14;9;WSW;24;81%;72%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;ENE;24;54%;0%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;22;A shower or two;28;21;ESE;12;68%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;N;12;69%;17%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;5;Plenty of sunshine;25;6;ENE;7;20%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;SSW;9;34%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;19;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;N;9;67%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;12;5;Mostly sunny;13;1;NE;8;75%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;6;A touch of rain;11;8;S;28;74%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;0;-3;Sunshine;4;-7;NW;9;43%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and chilly;5;0;Plenty of sunshine;8;0;SE;15;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;N;18;76%;85%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;6;-5;Plenty of sunshine;5;-5;S;8;71%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;ENE;11;64%;41%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, p.m. snow;2;-1;A bit of snow;2;-8;NW;18;75%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and humid;31;23;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;NE;22;60%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;18;15;Rain and drizzle;17;14;ENE;14;76%;55%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;-4;-6;Snow tapering off;3;-7;N;18;88%;90%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;11;2;Sunny and mild;15;5;ENE;10;46%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;11;1;A bit of a.m. snow;4;0;NW;28;62%;73%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;13;8;Cooler with rain;12;1;WNW;11;58%;85%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Thunderstorms;15;10;A morning shower;16;11;WSW;18;51%;55%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;12;-2;Partly sunny;15;4;E;6;44%;63%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;6;1;Sunny and milder;11;2;NNW;12;54%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;1;-9;A thick cloud cover;-3;-5;ESE;12;67%;52%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;SSE;12;50%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;8;Variable cloudiness;17;7;SW;8;62%;13%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-10;-27;Sunny and colder;-11;-27;NNW;11;47%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;10;4;Rain and drizzle;9;6;E;11;63%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;8;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;1;W;10;64%;37%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;E;8;45%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;-2;-5;Bit of rain, snow;2;-2;SW;25;80%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Mostly cloudy;5;1;SW;20;77%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds breaking;19;15;Partly sunny, warmer;24;16;NNE;16;72%;25%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;15;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;NW;8;59%;1%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;6;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-8;NNE;3;62%;78%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather