Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 16, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;92;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;11;73%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;Partly sunny;85;63;NNW;8;52%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A touch of a.m. rain;49;33;Sunny and breezy;47;28;NW;17;55%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;60;45;Mostly cloudy;59;48;WSW;6;64%;62%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;46;37;Showers;42;31;NNW;16;82%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;32;23;Mostly cloudy;28;17;NNE;4;78%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;62;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;70;47;W;5;44%;55%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;14;3;Mostly cloudy;16;9;SSE;8;85%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot with some sun;97;80;Sunny and hot;100;78;ENE;10;49%;10%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, cool;51;38;Mostly sunny;57;42;WSW;4;64%;2%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;75;65;Partly sunny, breezy;75;65;SW;13;65%;1%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sunshine;68;47;Cooler;58;38;W;13;56%;25%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;73;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;ESE;8;63%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunshine;84;56;Sunny;84;56;ESE;6;50%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, less humid;91;77;Mostly cloudy;93;75;E;8;52%;23%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;55;43;Partly sunny;57;41;WNW;10;71%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;36;18;Partly sunny, mild;41;16;SW;6;6%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, milder;46;29;Sunny;47;32;SSE;5;75%;4%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;45;38;Rain/snow showers;44;31;W;15;59%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;46;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;6;69%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;67;A t-storm in spots;86;67;SE;6;58%;50%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;46;29;Partly sunny;44;37;WNW;5;79%;34%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with a shower;43;38;Spotty showers;40;30;W;11;78%;83%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;37;23;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;WSW;6;84%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;45;31;Periods of sun, mild;51;36;W;6;77%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;85;66;A little p.m. rain;74;60;SE;13;61%;63%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;65;Clouds and sun, nice;85;66;WNW;4;45%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;44;28;Sunny;46;30;NW;11;52%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Windy, blowing dust;58;47;Partly sunny;63;46;NNW;7;40%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warm;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;SSW;11;62%;55%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;66;Some sun;80;65;ESE;3;69%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;68;Partly sunny;86;68;ENE;6;67%;25%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Morning flurries;35;24;NW;6;72%;61%;0

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;92;73;Partly sunny;89;71;NNE;12;64%;2%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;44;37;Snow and rain;40;28;NNW;11;77%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;76;67;Sunshine and nice;77;66;N;11;66%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;52;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;47;E;7;63%;12%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;92;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;NE;10;77%;67%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;68;45;Hazy sun;71;45;NNW;4;62%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;49;29;Clouds and sun;53;31;SW;7;41%;16%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;83;57;Hazy sunshine;82;59;WNW;4;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers and t-storms;89;76;A downpour;87;76;WSW;6;76%;70%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;45;31;Partly sunny, chilly;41;35;S;9;77%;65%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of clouds;43;34;Sunlit, not as cool;58;39;NNE;7;33%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;62;50;A brief shower;60;48;WNW;10;73%;57%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;57;52;Mostly cloudy;63;56;SSW;6;68%;23%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;An a.m. thunderstorm;78;63;A shower or t-storm;76;62;SW;7;82%;71%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;73;62;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;ENE;8;59%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;23;16;Intermittent snow;32;13;NW;13;98%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;73;Cloudy;92;73;E;4;60%;41%;4

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;67;54;Mostly sunny;69;58;ENE;6;62%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;81;73;Downpours;82;66;W;15;64%;87%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;84;56;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;ESE;5;37%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;65;39;Hazy sun;69;42;NNE;4;61%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and chilly;41;37;Sunny and milder;49;38;S;7;76%;10%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;WSW;11;80%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;80;67;Sunshine;78;64;N;13;46%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;84;60;Partly sunny;85;62;N;6;59%;44%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;50;23;Mostly sunny;50;26;WSW;3;23%;25%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;Partly sunny;83;59;NE;10;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Inc. clouds;63;40;Abundant sunshine;66;40;NNE;4;58%;16%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;88;59;Mostly sunny;88;60;N;14;15%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Becoming cloudy;30;22;Mostly cloudy;36;34;SW;11;84%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;84;71;An afternoon shower;85;71;NNE;5;61%;72%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;Clouds and sun;91;73;S;5;67%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;76;52;Hazy sun;78;53;NW;5;46%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;E;3;82%;82%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;57;38;A shower or t-storm;58;37;E;8;67%;81%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;78;A passing shower;90;78;SSW;5;72%;66%;5

Lima, Peru;Overcast;77;70;Cloudy;76;70;SSE;8;74%;42%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower;53;47;Mostly sunny;57;41;N;9;68%;26%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;51;38;Partly sunny, cooler;40;32;W;12;67%;5%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with rain;60;57;Cool with heavy rain;62;49;W;6;82%;95%;1

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;87;75;Nice with some sun;89;76;SSW;6;66%;29%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;54;32;An afternoon shower;49;27;NNE;3;69%;46%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;87;82;Turning cloudy;88;81;ENE;13;64%;44%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;86;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;NE;5;80%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny;88;73;ENE;7;62%;6%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;Thundershower;93;72;S;9;51%;73%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;71;47;A shower in the p.m.;68;50;S;4;51%;80%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;74;61;Partly sunny;76;62;NE;8;57%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;29;19;A bit of snow;35;32;WSW;13;92%;76%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;75;Nice with sunshine;86;75;E;12;65%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;80;63;A shower in places;71;63;SE;14;50%;47%;8

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. snow;30;-3;Turning cloudy;9;2;ENE;1;62%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Areas of low clouds;22;16;A little p.m. snow;27;25;SW;10;79%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;72;Hazy sun;88;71;N;6;43%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;80;58;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;N;9;56%;44%;11

New York, United States;Sun and some clouds;40;24;Turning out cloudy;33;28;S;7;34%;88%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny intervals;54;38;Plenty of sunshine;55;37;W;5;58%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;17;3;Cloudy and colder;10;1;S;6;89%;26%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;47;33;Clouds and sun;48;36;WNW;11;55%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow at times;25;18;Partly sunny;25;15;NW;8;60%;25%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;28;-7;Mostly sunny, colder;8;2;ENE;6;62%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;80;Showers around;86;81;E;7;77%;82%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny;89;75;NNW;15;66%;36%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ENE;8;75%;63%;8

Paris, France;Showers around;46;38;A stray shower;45;27;NNE;9;61%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;Mostly sunny;76;62;S;13;54%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;91;75;Mostly cloudy;92;75;E;8;54%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;ENE;10;68%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;86;67;Periods of sun, nice;88;67;ENE;5;45%;31%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;42;35;Mostly cloudy;45;30;W;12;61%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;30;16;Plenty of sun;36;11;WNW;6;49%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;70;54;A bit of rain;71;54;SSW;9;50%;68%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;62;46;A little rain;59;45;W;7;80%;86%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;Partly sunny;87;77;ESE;8;65%;57%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, chilly;28;23;Cloudy;33;30;ESE;7;75%;63%;0

Riga, Latvia;Inc. clouds;31;25;Snow and rain;37;25;W;16;89%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;95;79;Mostly sunny and hot;93;79;NNW;6;59%;24%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;82;63;Not as warm;70;45;N;14;25%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;57;43;Rain and drizzle;55;44;SE;10;73%;87%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;26;18;Cloudy, snow showers;34;21;SSW;8;76%;97%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain, becoming heavy;59;55;Spotty showers;58;49;WSW;15;81%;72%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;ENE;15;54%;0%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;72;A shower or two;83;70;ESE;8;68%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;62;Clouds and sun, nice;76;63;N;8;69%;17%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;42;Plenty of sunshine;77;43;ENE;4;20%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;85;55;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;SSW;6;34%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;83;67;A shower in the p.m.;84;67;N;5;67%;80%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;53;42;Mostly sunny;56;34;NE;5;75%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;51;44;A touch of rain;51;47;S;17;74%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;31;26;Sunshine;39;19;NW;6;43%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast and chilly;41;32;Plenty of sunshine;46;32;SE;9;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;N;11;76%;85%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;43;23;Plenty of sunshine;42;24;S;5;71%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;71;Partly sunny;82;72;ENE;7;64%;41%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy, p.m. snow;36;30;A bit of snow;35;17;NW;11;75%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and humid;87;73;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;NE;13;60%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;65;59;Rain and drizzle;63;57;ENE;9;76%;55%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;25;22;Snow tapering off;38;20;N;11;88%;90%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;51;36;Sunny and mild;59;42;ENE;6;46%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;52;34;A bit of a.m. snow;39;31;NW;18;62%;73%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;56;46;Cooler with rain;53;35;WNW;7;58%;85%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Thunderstorms;58;50;A morning shower;60;52;WSW;11;51%;55%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;53;29;Partly sunny;59;39;E;4;44%;63%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;43;33;Sunny and milder;53;36;NNW;7;54%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;33;15;A thick cloud cover;27;23;ESE;8;67%;52%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;62;50;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;SSE;8;50%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;65;46;Variable cloudiness;63;44;SW;5;62%;13%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;15;-17;Sunny and colder;13;-17;NNW;7;47%;18%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;49;39;Rain and drizzle;48;43;E;7;63%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;46;31;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;35;W;6;64%;37%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;88;61;Partly sunny, warm;86;59;E;5;45%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;28;23;Bit of rain, snow;36;29;SW;15;80%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;40;36;Mostly cloudy;41;34;SW;12;77%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Low clouds breaking;67;59;Partly sunny, warmer;75;61;NNE;10;72%;25%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;59;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;NW;5;59%;1%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;43;27;A bit of a.m. snow;37;17;NNE;2;62%;78%;1

