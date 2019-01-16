TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Plenty of rarely seen animals, living in their natural habitat, were spotted in the countryside of Taiwan’s southwestern city of Tainan well-known for its badlands terrains during a two-year observation conducted by Tainan Community University, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report on Wednesday.

In January 2017, the community university’s environmental team began to install cameras in an area with badlands terrains in the city’s Longci District, where a landfill is planned to be located, Liberty Times reported.

During the two-year investigation, the cameras recorded appearances of such wild animals as crab-eating mongooses, pangolins, ferret badgers, hares, Formosan sambar, Formosan sika deer, and many species of birds.

The community university and the Tainan Education Union held a press conference on Wednesday to reveal the results of the ecological investigation.

Tainan Community University environmental and natural sciences manager Chao Jui-kuang (晁瑞光) said that for a long time, the public was educated into believing that areas of badlands are devoid of plants and animals, but the results of the ecological investigation overturn previous thoughts about badlands.

Tainan Community University’s environment convener Huang Huan-chan (黃煥彰) said that many countries in the world have marked out areas of badlands as nature reserves or national parks. Longci has world-class badlands terrains, and the place should have been regarded as one of Taiwan's natural treasures and proclaimed a geological park or nature reserve, yet it is planned to be the site of a landfill.