AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Representatives of Yemen's warring sides have arrived in the Jordanian capital for talks on implementing a prisoners exchange agreed to in Sweden last month.

Hanan Elbadawi, spokeswoman for U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths said Wednesday the two-day meeting between the Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government is a "technical one."

She says the International Committee of the Red Cross is also attending the talks. Jordan on Tuesday said it accepted Griffiths' request to host the talks.

Yemen plunged into civil war in 2014, when the rebels capered the capital, Sanaa, and a Saudi-led coalition intervened a year later, fighting alongside government troops.

In Sweden, the two sides agreed to confidence-building measures, including an exchange of thousands of prisoners. But the implementation of that has been slow marred by violence.