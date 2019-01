BC-TEN--Australian Open Results

TEN--Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE (AP) — Results Wednesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Marin Cilic (6), Croatia, def. Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco (26), Spain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (14), Greece, def. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Nikoloz Basilashvili (19), Georgia, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Gael Monfils (30), France, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Kevin Anderson (5), South Africa, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov (20), Bulgaria, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5.

Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-7 (15), 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (18), Argentina, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Lesia Tsurenko (24), Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (11), Belarus, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (15), Australia, def. Yafan Wang, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari, Greece, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki (3), Denmark, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-1, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens (5), United States, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-1.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Anett Kontaveit (20), Estonia, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Caroline Garcia (19), France, def. Zoe Hives, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Kimberly Birrell, Australia, def. Donna Vekic (29), Croatia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber (2), Germany, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Luke Saville, Australia and Max Purcell, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Benoit Paire, France and Hugo Nys, France, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (14), Spain, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain and Gerard Granollers, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (6), South Africa, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan and Bradley Klahn, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jonny O'Mara, Britain and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Marius Copil, Romania and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-1.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Kevin Krawietz, Germany, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Ivan Dodig (13), Croatia, def. Matt Reid, Australia and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (12), Australia, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-3, 4-1, ret.

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (5), France, def. David Marrero Santana, Spain and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Igor Zelenay, Slovakia and Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain and Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India and Divij Sharan (15), India, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

Mao Xin Gong, China and Ze Zhang, China, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland and Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino, France and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Bob Bryan, United States and Mike Bryan (4), United States, def. Alex Bolt, Australia and Marc Polmans, Australia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1).

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Horacio Zeballos (7), Argentina, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia and Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

James Cerretini, United States and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (9), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Sam Querrey, United States and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop (16), Netherlands, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Leander Paes, India and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

First Round

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Anastassia Rodionova, Australia and Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Jessica Moore, Australia and Monique Adamczak, Australia, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia and Saisai Zheng, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Alize Cornet, France and Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia and Magda Linette, Poland, 2-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Miyu Kato (14), Japan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Vania King (12), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Kai-Chen Chang, Taiwan and Ching Wen Hsu, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-2.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (5), Spain, def. Naiktha Bains, Australia and Destanee Aiava, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine and Yafan Wang, China, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-2.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Ekaterina Makarova (6), Russia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, def. Arantxa Parra Santonja, Spain and Lara Arruabarrena-Vecino, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia and Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.