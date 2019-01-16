Politicians across the EU demanded that the UK provide clarity on Brexit after lawmakers in London voted down the divorce deal

German ministers said there would be no big changes to the deal negotiated with Prime Minister Theresa May

No one wants a "no deal Brexit," but the option is getting closer, said the EU's economy commisioner

Refresh the page for live updates. All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

10:50

Speaking to DW, the head of the EU Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister commented on the issue of the so-called Irish backstop. The measure, which would temporarily keep Northern Ireland within the EU trade agreements, was one of the reasons for the UK deputies to vote the deal down.

"We don't want it to be really put in place," he said, adding that the "British side had the idea of the backstop and now they're blaming the European side (for) why it couldn't work."

10:24

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the ball was now with the UK parliament in London.

"At any case, there would be no additional negotiations about the exit accord," he tweeted.

10:18

10:13

"Preparations for all scenarios will continue and be intensified, including the inauspicious scenario of a withdrawal without a deal on March 29," said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.French President Emmanuel Macron told British leaders to "figure it out yourselves" and wished them "good luck" following the outcome of the UK vote on the deal.

He also said that some sort of a transition deal would need to be negotiated because "the British cannot afford to no longer have planes taking off or landing at home, and their supermarkets, as much as 70 percent, are supplied by continental Europe."

9:00

8:52

8:48

"Please, please, please tell us finally what you want to achieve," urged German conservative Manfred Weber, the leader of the center-right bloc in the EU parliament, addressing the UK authorities.The EU would "respond favorably" if the UK agreed to change its "red lines" for the exit talks, says the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.EU Council president Donald Tusk seemed to hint that the UK should cancel Brexit.

"If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?" he tweeted.

8:38

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the EU was "preparing for all scenarios."

"Despite this setback, it does not mean we are in a no-deal situation," he said.

8:32

EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker desribed that the agreement negotiated with Theresa May had been "the best possible deal." He also urged the UK to clarify their intentions as soon as possible.

"Time is almost up," he posted on Twitter.

8:31

The UK could still hold a second referendum that would allow it to stay in the EU, He Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told France 2 TV channel.

He also warned that "no-one wants a 'no-deal' Brexit, but we are getting close to this."

8:29

Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmeier says that no-one wanted "chaos", but there would be no major changes to the deal between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU.

"The substance of the deal is non-negotiable", he told the German public broadcaster ZDF.

8:14:

The UK parliament should decide on the way forward after nixing Brexit deal, Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We need a solution and we need it quickly" he told the public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. "And the time for playing games is now over."