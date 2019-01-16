Upcoming Events in Taipei, January 18 - 27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With a host of activities and events, there is something for everyone coming up in Taipei.

Well-known DJ Yo Hey Li will put on a sensational selection of African funk and tropical grooves at the Ivy Palace in Datong District this Friday. The event is free, and kicks off at 9:00 p.m.

B1 will host the third rendition of its audio:tehnik electro/techno event on Jan 19. The show will feature popular artists s a l a m a n d e r (沙羅曼蛇), Sähkö, and Waves of Doppler (都普勒浪潮). Tickets are for sale from NT$300.

For the first time, works by the legendary photography Frank Hrovat will be displayed in Taiwan until Jan. 23. The free event will take place at Leica Camera’s office in. Da’an District. Advanced booking is required.

Community organization MOWES in Da’an District will hold a free clothing exchange on Jan. 20. The event is a great opportunity to get rid of some infrequently used clothes from your closet, and perhaps find something new.

Another Brick in Zhongzheng District will put on a craft beer and game night at their popular pub. Plenty of different board games are on offer, as well as well-priced beer. Students are lucky enough to also receive an added discount.

The Taipei Grass-Mountain Folk Orchestra will put on the “Hakka Music Fantasy” performance at the Recital Hall in Taipei's National Concert Hall on Jan. 20. Tickets are on sale for as cheap at NT$300, and can be bought online.

The Taipei Biennial 2018, which began in mid-November, is still running until March 2019. Hosted by the Taipei Fine Arts Museum and the Goethe Institut Taipei, this year’s theme is “Post Nature: the Museum as an Ecosystem.”

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities.

For the begining of 2019, Taiwan's Bobwundaye bar on Heping Rd. in the Da'an District will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is opened for performances beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights.

For those new to Taipei, or those who have been here a while but still haven't seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa." Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.